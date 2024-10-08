Waste Management, Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $7.25 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:WM)

Get Waste Management alerts:

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Waste Management in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 3rd. William Blair analyst T. Romeo expects that the business services provider will earn $7.25 per share for the year. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Waste Management’s current full-year earnings is $7.24 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Waste Management’s FY2025 earnings at $7.96 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.88 EPS.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82. Waste Management had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 39.52%. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on WM. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Waste Management from $223.00 to $213.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Waste Management from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Waste Management from $215.00 to $204.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Friday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.89.

Waste Management stock opened at $205.41 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $206.74 and a 200-day moving average of $208.50. Waste Management has a one year low of $153.95 and a one year high of $225.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $82.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.74.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WM. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Waste Management by 170.5% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 119 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Waste Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Waste Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Fairway Wealth LLC increased its stake in Waste Management by 62.9% in the second quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in Waste Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 80.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,711,680. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.10%.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

