WAX 24-Hour Volume Reaches $5.56 Million (WAXP)

WAX (WAXP) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. WAX has a market cap of $116.66 million and $5.56 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, WAX has traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One WAX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0333 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WAX Profile

WAX (CRYPTO:WAXP) is a coin. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 4,262,365,304 coins and its circulating supply is 3,506,394,435 coins. The official website for WAX is wax.io. The official message board for WAX is wax-io.medium.com. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 4,261,898,098.51118 with 3,506,101,041.0695496 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.03348624 USD and is down -2.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 120 active market(s) with $5,895,753.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

