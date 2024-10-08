WazirX Market Cap Reaches $46.50 Million (WRX)

WazirX (WRX) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 8th. One WazirX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000194 BTC on exchanges. WazirX has a market capitalization of $46.50 million and approximately $871,390.62 worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, WazirX has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About WazirX

WazirX was first traded on January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 962,646,669 coins and its circulating supply is 381,856,872 coins. WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here. WazirX’s official message board is medium.com/@wazirx. WazirX’s official website is wazirx.com.

Buying and Selling WazirX

According to CryptoCompare, “WazirX (WRX) is an ERC-20 token native to the WazirX ecosystem, a prominent cryptocurrency exchange in India. Founded by Nischal Shetty, Sameer Mhatre, and Siddharth Menon, it offers a platform for buying, selling, trading, and investing in various cryptocurrencies. WRX serves multiple purposes: it offers fee discounts on the platform, can be staked for rewards, is integrated into new product launches, and is periodically “burned” to affect its scarcity and value.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WazirX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WazirX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

