Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Price Target to $370.00

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $330.00 to $370.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Pool from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Stephens cut their price target on Pool from $425.00 to $350.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. StockNews.com cut Pool from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Pool from $356.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Pool from $338.00 to $290.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $354.44.

Pool Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:POOL opened at $363.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.41, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $356.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $356.36. Pool has a 12-month low of $293.51 and a 12-month high of $422.73.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.09. Pool had a return on equity of 32.85% and a net margin of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Pool will post 10.99 EPS for the current year.

Pool Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.56%.

Institutional Trading of Pool

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Pool by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in Pool by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 590 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in Pool by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 6,805 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association grew its holdings in Pool by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 747 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 5,018 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

About Pool

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

