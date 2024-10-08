Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Price Target to $35.00

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 6.67% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Match Group from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Match Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Hsbc Global Res raised Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Match Group from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Match Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Match Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.34.

Match Group Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ MTCH opened at $37.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.50. Match Group has a 12-month low of $27.66 and a 12-month high of $42.42.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 467.66% and a net margin of 18.72%. The company had revenue of $864.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $856.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Match Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Match Group will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Match Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTCH. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Match Group in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Match Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quarry LP increased its position in Match Group by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Match Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. 94.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

Featured Stories

