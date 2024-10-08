Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday.

A number of other analysts have also commented on WELL. Wedbush lifted their target price on Welltower from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Welltower from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Welltower to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $115.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $115.38.

Welltower Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WELL opened at $124.31 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $121.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 4.07. The company has a market capitalization of $74.33 billion, a PE ratio of 153.47, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.21. Welltower has a 1-year low of $80.80 and a 1-year high of $131.31.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 2.21%. Welltower’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Welltower will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. This is a positive change from Welltower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is 330.86%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Welltower

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WELL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 3.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,187,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,333,716,000 after buying an additional 3,257,213 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 29,236,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,731,842,000 after acquiring an additional 6,104,064 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Welltower by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,814,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $814,678,000 after acquiring an additional 62,942 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Welltower by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,329,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $507,771,000 after acquiring an additional 849,898 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Welltower by 12.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,433,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $414,229,000 after purchasing an additional 489,533 shares in the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

