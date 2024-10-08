WhiteCoin Market Cap Hits $13.99 Million (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 8th. WhiteCoin has a market capitalization of $13.99 million and approximately $272,882.74 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WhiteCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0183 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000171 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00009539 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $65.76 or 0.00104714 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00011391 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000096 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001591 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

WhiteCoin (CRYPTO:XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

