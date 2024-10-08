Williams & Novak LLC Boosts Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Williams & Novak LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,009 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the quarter. Williams & Novak LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFUS. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 6,041,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,115,000 after purchasing an additional 600,275 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 116.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,710,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,362,000 after buying an additional 1,992,827 shares in the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,105,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,760,000 after buying an additional 356,613 shares in the last quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management now owns 2,240,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,330,000 after buying an additional 257,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 106.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,063,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,231 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

DFUS stock opened at $61.58 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.04. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $44.39 and a 1 year high of $62.22.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

