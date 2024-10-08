Williams & Novak LLC Buys 75 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Williams & Novak LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 659 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Williams & Novak LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $570.57 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $411.02 and a 12-month high of $577.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $557.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $541.34. The firm has a market cap of $492.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Is Pepsi Stock a Steal Today? Here’s What the Market Says
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Hims & Hers Stock Joins S&P 600: Is More Upside on the Horizon?
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Conagra’s EPS Miss Opens the Door for a Buy-the-Dip Opportunity
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.