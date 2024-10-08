Williams & Novak LLC Cuts Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Williams & Novak LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for approximately 1.0% of Williams & Novak LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Williams & Novak LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospect Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.3% in the second quarter. Prospect Financial Services LLC now owns 6,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,059,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Skyline Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Skyline Advisors Inc. now owns 441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Sweeney & Michel LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sweeney & Michel LLC now owns 575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ stock opened at $482.10 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $342.35 and a 1 year high of $503.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $469.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $461.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.677 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

