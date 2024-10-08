Williams & Novak LLC Has $102,000 Position in MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW)

Williams & Novak LLC boosted its position in MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW – Free Report) by 95.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 152,300 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock after buying an additional 74,360 shares during the quarter. Williams & Novak LLC’s holdings in MarketWise were worth $102,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of MarketWise during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Fiducient Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MarketWise in the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in MarketWise during the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of MarketWise by 953.6% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 125,174 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 113,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MarketWise by 414.3% in the 2nd quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 128,570 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 103,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.04% of the company’s stock.

MarketWise Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MKTW opened at $0.59 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.19. MarketWise, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.59 and a 52-week high of $3.62. The company has a market cap of $195.48 million, a P/E ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 0.44.

MarketWise Announces Dividend

MarketWise ( NASDAQ:MKTW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The newsletter publisher reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.08). MarketWise had a negative return on equity of 1.30% and a net margin of 0.80%. The company had revenue of $105.05 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. MarketWise’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

MarketWise Company Profile

MarketWise, Inc operates a content and technology multi-brand platform for self-directed investors in the United States and Internationally. Its platform includes subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools to navigate the financial markets. The company offers various investment strategies, such as value investing, income, growth, commodities, cryptocurrencies, venture, crowdfunded investing, biotechnology, mutual funds, options, and trading; investment research product portfolio through a range of media, including desktops, laptops, tablets, and mobile; and financial newsletters.

