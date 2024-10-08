Williams & Novak LLC Has $219,000 Stock Holdings in Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF (BATS:FCPI)

Williams & Novak LLC decreased its holdings in Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF (BATS:FCPI – Free Report) by 30.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,250 shares during the quarter. Williams & Novak LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FCPI. 17 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 56,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after buying an additional 11,614 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 89,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,662,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $229,000.

Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

FCPI opened at $43.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.50. The company has a market cap of $171.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.84.

About Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF

The Fidelity Stocks for Inflation ETF (FCPI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large- and mid-cap stocks based on multi-factor criteria with structural tilts towards inflation-sensitive sectors and industries FCPI was launched on Nov 5, 2019 and is managed by Fidelity.

