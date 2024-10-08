Williams & Novak LLC Has $823,000 Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Williams & Novak LLC lessened its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Williams & Novak LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTEC. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 27,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,998,000 after purchasing an additional 7,942 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 419,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,303,000 after acquiring an additional 59,879 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,367,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $215,000.

Shares of FTEC stock opened at $172.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 1.41. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a one year low of $118.39 and a one year high of $181.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $167.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.78.

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

