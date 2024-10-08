Williams & Novak LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Williams & Novak LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the quarter. Williams & Novak LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MUB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,518,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,973,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512,868 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 16.6% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,085,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $647,263,000 after purchasing an additional 864,732 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.6% in the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 5,104,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $543,844,000 after purchasing an additional 834,982 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 125.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,494,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $160,829,000 after purchasing an additional 832,342 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 275.0% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,045,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $113,390,000 after purchasing an additional 767,009 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA MUB opened at $107.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.19. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.78 and a one year high of $108.82.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.