Williams & Novak LLC Invests $580,000 in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Williams & Novak LLC acquired a new position in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,355 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its position in Installed Building Products by 1,393.8% during the fourth quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 239 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Goodnow Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Goodnow Investment Group LLC now owns 92,423 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,897,000 after buying an additional 20,737 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 209 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the fourth quarter worth $864,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 14.1% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 16,540 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,279,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products Trading Down 0.8 %

IBP opened at $236.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.59. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.01 and a fifty-two week high of $281.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.80 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $226.16 and its 200 day moving average is $227.23.

Installed Building Products Dividend Announcement

Installed Building Products ( NYSE:IBP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.13. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 44.93%. The company had revenue of $737.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $743.86 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Sunday, September 15th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IBP shares. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Installed Building Products in a report on Monday, August 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $239.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $201.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $274.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Installed Building Products presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.20.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

(Free Report)

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.

