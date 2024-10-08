Williams & Novak LLC Sells 3,885 Shares of Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III)

Williams & Novak LLC lessened its stake in Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III – Free Report) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,885 shares during the quarter. Williams & Novak LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Information Services Group worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Information Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Information Services Group during the second quarter worth about $35,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Information Services Group in the second quarter worth about $57,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Information Services Group by 13.1% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 43,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 5,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Information Services Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 824,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after acquiring an additional 11,056 shares during the period. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:III opened at $3.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -158.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.28 and a 200 day moving average of $3.35. Information Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.92 and a 52-week high of $4.98.

Information Services Group ( NASDAQ:III Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $64.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.51 million. Information Services Group had a positive return on equity of 7.48% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. On average, research analysts expect that Information Services Group, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. Information Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -900.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on III shares. Singular Research upgraded shares of Information Services Group to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of Information Services Group in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd.

Information Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.

