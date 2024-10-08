Williams & Novak LLC Sells 509 Shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

Williams & Novak LLC lowered its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 509 shares during the period. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Williams & Novak LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Williams & Novak LLC’s holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF were worth $1,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GTO. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $205,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $243,000.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of GTO stock opened at $47.69 on Tuesday. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $43.27 and a 52 week high of $48.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.98.

About Invesco Total Return Bond ETF

The Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (GTO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with the ability to invest in any number of fixed income securities with varying credit ratings, countries, and durations. GTO was launched on Feb 10, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

