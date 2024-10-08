Williams & Novak LLC Takes Position in eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN)

Williams & Novak LLC purchased a new position in shares of eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 13,030 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in eGain by 7.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 43,377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of eGain by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 62,468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 14,893 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of eGain by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 83,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 11,084 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of eGain by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 163,132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 3,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of eGain by 90.0% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 160,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 76,269 shares in the last quarter. 53.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eGain stock opened at $4.90 on Tuesday. eGain Co. has a twelve month low of $4.81 and a twelve month high of $8.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.27. The company has a market capitalization of $146.15 million, a PE ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.44.

eGain ( NASDAQ:EGAN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.07. eGain had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The company had revenue of $22.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.37 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that eGain Co. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EGAN shares. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of eGain in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of eGain from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded eGain from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

eGain Corporation develops, licenses, implements, and supports customer service infrastructure software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides eGain Knowledge Hub, which helps businesses to centralize knowledge, policies, procedures, situational expertise, best-practices, while delivering guided, and personalized solutions to customers and agents; eGain Conversation Hub for digital-first, omnichannel interaction management within a modern, purpose-built desktop; and eGain Analytics Hub enables clients to measure, manage, and optimize omnichannel service operations and knowledge.

