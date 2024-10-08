Williams & Novak LLC Takes Position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Williams & Novak LLC bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TRGP. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Targa Resources during the second quarter worth about $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Targa Resources by 2,220.0% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 232 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Targa Resources during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Targa Resources during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in Targa Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Trading Up 0.1 %

TRGP stock opened at $158.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.06 billion, a PE ratio of 32.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.25. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12 month low of $81.03 and a 12 month high of $159.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $144.63 and its 200 day moving average is $128.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. Targa Resources had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 23.98%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on TRGP. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $116.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Argus upgraded shares of Targa Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $123.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 150,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.53, for a total value of $23,329,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 110,470 shares in the company, valued at $17,181,399.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Targa Resources news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.53, for a total transaction of $23,329,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 110,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,181,399.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert Muraro sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total transaction of $365,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,504,736.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 175,534 shares of company stock worth $26,815,021 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

Further Reading

