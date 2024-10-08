Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Earns Overweight Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $200.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on WIX. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on Wix.com from $186.00 to $184.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Wix.com from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. UBS Group increased their target price on Wix.com from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wix.com currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $190.06.

Wix.com Stock Performance

WIX stock opened at $158.08 on Monday. Wix.com has a fifty-two week low of $76.90 and a fifty-two week high of $178.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $160.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.22. The company has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.48.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The information services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $435.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.88 million. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 49.05% and a net margin of 4.44%. Wix.com’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Wix.com will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in Wix.com during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Wix.com during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Wix.com by 246.5% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 686 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Wix.com by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 778 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new position in Wix.com during the 1st quarter worth $214,000. 81.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wix.com

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

