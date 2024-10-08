WOO Network Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $305.08 Million (WOO)

WOO Network (WOO) traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. WOO Network has a total market cap of $305.08 million and approximately $15.56 million worth of WOO Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, WOO Network has traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One WOO Network token can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000269 BTC on popular exchanges.

WOO Network Token Profile

WOO Network’s genesis date was October 30th, 2020. WOO Network’s total supply is 2,224,563,555 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,829,398,637 tokens. The Reddit community for WOO Network is https://reddit.com/r/woo_x. WOO Network’s official Twitter account is @woo_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. WOO Network’s official website is woo.org. The official message board for WOO Network is woo.org/blog/en.

WOO Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WOO Network (WOO) is a deep liquidity network connecting traders, exchanges, institutions, and DeFi platforms. It offers products like WOO X, a zero-fee trading platform, WOOFi, a multi-chain bridge between CeFi and DeFi, and WOOFi DEX, an on-chain order book exchange. The WOO token is the native utility token, providing fee discounts, yield opportunities, and other benefits. Developed by Kronos Research, WOO Network aims to democratize liquidity access. Staking WOO unlocks benefits such as zero-fee trading, referral bonuses, and priority access to new projects. The token can be bridged across multiple blockchains.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOO Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOO Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WOO Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

