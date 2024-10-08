World Mobile Token (WMT) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $149.76 Million

World Mobile Token (WMT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. During the last seven days, World Mobile Token has traded 10.3% lower against the dollar. World Mobile Token has a market cap of $149.76 million and approximately $73,358.92 worth of World Mobile Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One World Mobile Token token can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000385 BTC on popular exchanges.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.39 or 0.00042457 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00007929 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00012885 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00007015 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002296 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00003859 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000097 BTC.

World Mobile Token (WMT) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 3rd, 2021. World Mobile Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 625,971,790 tokens. The Reddit community for World Mobile Token is https://reddit.com/r/worldmobiletoken. The official website for World Mobile Token is worldmobiletoken.com. World Mobile Token’s official Twitter account is @wmtoken?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “World Mobile Token (WMT) is a utility token that powers the World Mobile Chain, a collaboration between Input Output Global and World Mobile. It is used for all transactions on the World Mobile network, including calls, data usage, and wallet transactions. These tokens are paid out to node operators and token stakers as rewards for their participation in the network. Additionally, customers can use WMT to pay for services like streaming, gaming, and e-commerce through the World Mobile app. The token also plays a crucial role in network security and decentralization, as nodes use it for staking to maintain consensus, similar to the functioning of the Cardano blockchain. World Mobile, launched in 2018, is focused on connecting under-connected communities across the world, emphasizing regions that have been traditionally underserved in terms of internet access. Micky Watkins is the founder and CEO of World Mobile Group.”

