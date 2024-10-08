Wormhole Price Reaches $0.32 (W)

Wormhole (W) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. Wormhole has a total market cap of $814.24 million and approximately $95.97 million worth of Wormhole was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wormhole token can now be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000506 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Wormhole has traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar.

About Wormhole

Wormhole was first traded on October 7th, 2020. Wormhole’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,577,873,594 tokens. Wormhole’s official website is wormhole.com. Wormhole’s official Twitter account is @wormhole.

Buying and Selling Wormhole

According to CryptoCompare, “Wormhole (W) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Wormhole has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 2,577,873,594 in circulation. The last known price of Wormhole is 0.31931897 USD and is down -8.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 268 active market(s) with $120,763,303.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wormhole.com.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wormhole directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wormhole should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wormhole using one of the exchanges listed above.

