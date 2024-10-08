Wrapped Cardano Price Down 9% Over Last 7 Days (WADA)

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 8th. One Wrapped Cardano coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000559 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped Cardano has a market capitalization of $4.31 million and $9,959.91 worth of Wrapped Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Wrapped Cardano has traded 9% lower against the US dollar.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000083 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.38 or 0.00252298 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano’s genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Wrapped Cardano’s total supply is 12,362,373 coins. Wrapped Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano. The Reddit community for Wrapped Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Wrapped Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The official website for Wrapped Cardano is www.cardano.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Cardano (WADA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Wrapped Cardano has a current supply of 12,365,099.16875368. The last known price of Wrapped Cardano is 0.35458983 USD and is down -2.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 55 active market(s) with $5,869.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cardano.org.”

