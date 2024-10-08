WSP Global Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $7.96 Per Share, Stifel Canada Forecasts (TSE:WSP)

WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Stifel Canada decreased their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of WSP Global in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 3rd. Stifel Canada analyst I. Gillies now expects that the company will earn $7.96 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $7.98. The consensus estimate for WSP Global’s current full-year earnings is $9.44 per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for WSP Global’s FY2026 earnings at $10.32 EPS.
WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.90 by C($0.01). WSP Global had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 4.03%. The company had revenue of C$2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.93 billion.
Shares of TSE:WSP opened at C$240.75 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$227.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$218.99. The stock has a market capitalization of C$30.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.81, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.04. WSP Global has a 1 year low of C$174.39 and a 1 year high of C$241.35.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. WSP Global’s payout ratio is 31.38%.
WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail, transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.
