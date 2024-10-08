WSP Global Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $7.96 Per Share, Stifel Canada Forecasts (TSE:WSP)

Get WSP Global alerts:

WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Stifel Canada decreased their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of WSP Global in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 3rd. Stifel Canada analyst I. Gillies now expects that the company will earn $7.96 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $7.98. The consensus estimate for WSP Global’s current full-year earnings is $9.44 per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for WSP Global’s FY2026 earnings at $10.32 EPS.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.90 by C($0.01). WSP Global had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 4.03%. The company had revenue of C$2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.93 billion.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on WSP. ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$235.00 to C$250.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$260.00 to C$285.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$255.00 to C$270.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. National Bankshares set a C$255.00 price target on shares of WSP Global and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$252.00 to C$257.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$256.58.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on WSP Global

WSP Global Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:WSP opened at C$240.75 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$227.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$218.99. The stock has a market capitalization of C$30.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.81, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.04. WSP Global has a 1 year low of C$174.39 and a 1 year high of C$241.35.

WSP Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. WSP Global’s payout ratio is 31.38%.

WSP Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail, transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WSP Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSP Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.