Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Acquired by Clean Yield Group

Clean Yield Group boosted its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 91.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Xylem were worth $122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in Xylem by 1,503.7% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,649,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547,043 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Xylem during the 1st quarter worth $6,746,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Xylem by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,048,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,207,683,000 after acquiring an additional 187,847 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 12.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 338,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,737,000 after purchasing an additional 38,603 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Xylem by 1.4% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 393,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,902,000 after acquiring an additional 5,477 shares during the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xylem Stock Performance

NYSE:XYL traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $133.30. The stock had a trading volume of 19,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,195,891. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.70, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.72. Xylem Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.59 and a 1-year high of $146.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Xylem Announces Dividend

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.04. Xylem had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Xylem’s payout ratio is presently 51.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XYL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $138.00 price target on shares of Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Xylem from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Xylem from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Xylem from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.67.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

