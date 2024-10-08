yearn.finance Price Down 5.3% Over Last Week (YFI)

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 8th. yearn.finance has a market capitalization of $168.17 million and $9.49 million worth of yearn.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, yearn.finance has traded down 5.3% against the dollar. One yearn.finance token can now be bought for $5,011.22 or 0.08033572 BTC on major exchanges.

yearn.finance Token Profile

yearn.finance was first traded on July 17th, 2020. yearn.finance’s total supply is 36,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,558 tokens. The official website for yearn.finance is yearn.finance. yearn.finance’s official Twitter account is @yearnfi. yearn.finance’s official message board is medium.com/iearn.

yearn.finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Yearn.finance (YFI) is a DeFi protocol created by Andre Cronje that automates yield farming by finding and investing in the highest-yielding opportunities in DeFi. It aims to maximize returns and reduce risks for users and allows YFI token holders to participate in governance decisions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as yearn.finance directly using US dollars.

