Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) COO Joseph R. Nachman Sells 7,000 Shares

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total value of $238,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 255,558 shares in the company, valued at $8,694,083.16. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:YELP traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.28. The stock had a trading volume of 336,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,447. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.60. Yelp Inc. has a one year low of $32.56 and a one year high of $48.99.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The local business review company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $357.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.98 million. Yelp had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Yelp Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Yelp by 115.9% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 976 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Yelp by 28.5% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 17,581 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Yelp in the second quarter worth approximately $499,000. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Yelp in the second quarter worth approximately $370,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Yelp by 153.4% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,323 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Yelp in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Yelp from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Yelp from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Yelp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Yelp in a report on Monday, September 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.20.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

