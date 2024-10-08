Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Bought by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,126 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,668 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $8,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,415,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,164,159 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $419,123,000 after purchasing an additional 104,328 shares in the last quarter. Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $268,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands during the second quarter worth about $7,645,000. Finally, Syon Capital LLC grew its position in Yum! Brands by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 3,342 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on YUM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.25.

Insider Transactions at Yum! Brands

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 6,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.02, for a total value of $912,030.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,275,158.62. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.40, for a total transaction of $179,856.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,414.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 6,961 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.02, for a total transaction of $912,030.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,275,158.62. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 101,629 shares of company stock worth $13,888,443. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Yum! Brands Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:YUM opened at $135.91 on Tuesday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.53 and a 12-month high of $143.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $135.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.39. The firm has a market cap of $38.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.08.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 21.96% and a negative return on equity of 18.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 27th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.52%.

Yum! Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.