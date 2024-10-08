Zacks Research Comments on Imperial Oil Limited’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:IMO)

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO – Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) – Analysts at Zacks Research increased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Imperial Oil in a research note issued on Friday, October 4th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $8.27 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $8.26. The consensus estimate for Imperial Oil’s current full-year earnings is $7.65 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Imperial Oil’s Q1 2025 earnings at $1.71 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported C$2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.94 by C$0.17. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company had revenue of C$13.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$14.30 billion.

IMO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Imperial Oil from C$108.00 to C$99.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$115.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$115.00 to C$112.00 in a research note on Friday, September 27th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$91.00 to C$92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Imperial Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$99.46.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$57.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.80. Imperial Oil has a 1-year low of C$72.03 and a 1-year high of C$108.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.27, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$97.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$95.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is 25.16%.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.

