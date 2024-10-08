Zcash (ZEC) Price Hits $29.02 on Exchanges

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 8th. Zcash has a total market cap of $473.83 million and approximately $66.89 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Zcash has traded up 9.7% against the US dollar. One Zcash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $29.02 or 0.00046733 BTC on major exchanges.

Get Zcash alerts:

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00035598 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00012543 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000282 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000080 BTC.

About Zcash

Zcash (CRYPTO:ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Zcash is z.cash. Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash.

Zcash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.