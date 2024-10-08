ZEEKR Intelligent Technology (NYSE:ZK) Sees Large Volume Increase – Should You Buy?

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Limited (NYSE:ZK – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 670,222 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the previous session’s volume of 734,276 shares.The stock last traded at $25.46 and had previously closed at $26.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on ZK. Citigroup began coverage on shares of ZEEKR Intelligent Technology in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.40 target price on the stock. Macquarie began coverage on ZEEKR Intelligent Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of ZEEKR Intelligent Technology from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.08.

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.08.

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology (NYSE:ZK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Limited will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ZEEKR Intelligent Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ZEEKR Intelligent Technology during the third quarter worth $219,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of ZEEKR Intelligent Technology during the second quarter valued at $347,000. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZEEKR Intelligent Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $596,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ZEEKR Intelligent Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,288,000.

About ZEEKR Intelligent Technology

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the research and development, production, commercialization, and sale of the electric vehicles and batteries. It offers battery electric passenger vehicles (BEVs) and SUVs. The company also produces and sells electric powertrain and battery packs for electric vehicles, such as motors and electric control systems; and provides automotive related research and development services.

