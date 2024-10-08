ZTE (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

ZTE Co. (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.04 and traded as high as $4.08. ZTE shares last traded at $4.04, with a volume of 4,800 shares traded.
ZTE Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.04. The company has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.
ZTE Company Profile
ZTE Corporation provides integrated communication information solutions in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, Africa, Europe, the United States, and Oceania. It operates through three segments: Carriers' Networks, Government and Corporate Business, and Consumer Business. The Carriers' Network segment provides wireless access, wireline access, bearer systems, core networks, telecommunication software systems and services, and other technologies and product solutions for meeting carries' requirements.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than ZTE
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Ciena Stock Powers the AI Cloud Boom—Don’t Miss Out
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Affirm’s Path to Profitability Elevates with Interest Rate Cuts
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- RPM International Thrives in Rate-Cut Driven Construction Rally
Receive News & Ratings for ZTE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.