1,175 Shares in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Purchased by Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,175 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BABA. Udine Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Udine Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,061 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 27.7% during the third quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 63,918 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,783,000 after acquiring an additional 13,873 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,046 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 7,322 shares in the last quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 50,997 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,412,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $109.73 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $66.63 and a twelve month high of $117.82. The company has a market cap of $278.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.35.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The specialty retailer reported $16.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $14.57. The firm had revenue of $243.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.32 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 7.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.47 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BABA. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Alibaba Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Alibaba Group from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.12.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

