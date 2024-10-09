12,487 Shares in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) Bought by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 335.5% in the 1st quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 3,147 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 400.0% during the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 3,068 shares during the period. Objective Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 407,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,942,000 after purchasing an additional 12,689 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 185,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,186,000 after purchasing an additional 6,073 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF stock opened at $63.93 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 52 week low of $51.27 and a 52 week high of $66.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.09.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

