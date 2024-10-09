1,276 Shares in General Electric (NYSE:GE) Acquired by O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.

O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,276 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Get General Electric alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in General Electric by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,444,222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,288,136,000 after acquiring an additional 550,996 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of General Electric by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,100,643 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,373,936,000 after purchasing an additional 5,309,543 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,613,332,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2,818.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,749,560 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,237,930,000 after buying an additional 12,312,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in General Electric by 5.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,405,731 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,336,257,000 after buying an additional 459,201 shares during the period. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on GE. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com cut General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group lifted their target price on General Electric from $201.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $201.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on General Electric from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.00.

General Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $187.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $205.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $173.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.13. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $84.42 and a fifty-two week high of $190.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.14.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.21. General Electric had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.72%.

General Electric Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.