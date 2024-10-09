13,273 Shares in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS) Purchased by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 13,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. in the first quarter valued at approximately $541,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 290,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 63,390 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. during the 2nd quarter worth $326,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 364,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 77,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.46% of the company’s stock.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of HEPS opened at $2.32 on Wednesday. D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $3.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $652.81 million, a P/E ratio of 77.33 and a beta of 2.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.21.

About D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. ( NASDAQ:HEPS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. had a negative return on equity of 27.17% and a negative net margin of 3.29%. The firm had revenue of $312.22 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. operates e-commerce platforms in Turkey. The company operates www.hepsiburada.com, a retail website that provides its retail customers a range of merchandise, including electronics and non-electronics products, such as books, sports, toys, kids and baby products, cosmetics, furniture, etc.

