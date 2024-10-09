13,394 Shares in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Purchased by Stonekeep Investments LLC

Stonekeep Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,588,000. Amazon.com makes up about 2.1% of Stonekeep Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 64.6% in the second quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 163 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc lifted its position in Amazon.com by 650.0% in the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com Price Performance

AMZN stock opened at $182.72 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.35 and a fifty-two week high of $201.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.18, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $179.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.01.

Insider Activity

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $147.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.63 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 21.39%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.25, for a total value of $662,375.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 503,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,335,255.25. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.25, for a total transaction of $662,375.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 503,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,335,255.25. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $427,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,171,900. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,355 shares of company stock valued at $9,877,423 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $228.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.