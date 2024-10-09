14,175 Shares in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) Purchased by Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc.

Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. purchased a new position in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 14,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,364,000. ICF International makes up about 1.6% of Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. owned 0.08% of ICF International as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ICFI. Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ICF International by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 24,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,254,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in ICF International by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 269,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,202,000 after purchasing an additional 11,596 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of ICF International by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 16,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,491,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of ICF International in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of ICF International in the 1st quarter worth about $167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at ICF International

In related news, EVP Anne F. Choate sold 1,368 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $225,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $563,805. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO John Wasson sold 1,417 shares of ICF International stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.14, for a total value of $234,003.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,687,189.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anne F. Choate sold 1,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $225,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $563,805. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,285 shares of company stock worth $840,973. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lowered ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $168.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, July 1st. William Blair upgraded ICF International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on shares of ICF International in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.75.

ICF International Trading Down 0.1 %

ICF International stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $167.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,364. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $162.12 and a 200-day moving average of $149.79. ICF International, Inc. has a one year low of $115.67 and a one year high of $170.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 34.19 and a beta of 0.61.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $512.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.70 million. ICF International had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that ICF International, Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

ICF International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.38%.

ICF International Company Profile

ICF International, Inc provides management, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, business, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

