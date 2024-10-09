14,503 Shares in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR) Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 14,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.07% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - March alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 156.3% in the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March in the 1st quarter valued at $105,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of PMAR opened at $39.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $761.66 million, a P/E ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.71.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (PMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PMAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - March Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - March and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.