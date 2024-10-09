15,110 Shares in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Purchased by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 15,110 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Herbst Group LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 46.6% during the third quarter. Herbst Group LLC now owns 22,100 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 7,025 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 12.1% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,008 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 1.9% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 947,353 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $71,203,000 after purchasing an additional 17,267 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $714,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 42.8% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,865 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 5,051 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UBER. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday. Citigroup increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.11.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $2,880,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,169,344. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $2,880,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 127,352 shares in the company, valued at $9,169,344. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $35,955,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,114 shares in the company, valued at $91,046,257.74. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $76.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $160.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.41. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.09 and a 1 year high of $82.14.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.16. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Stories

