178,899 Shares in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Acquired by Royal Fund Management LLC

Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 178,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,955,000. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Royal Fund Management LLC owned 0.38% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 781,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,361,000 after buying an additional 12,110 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 463,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,563,000 after purchasing an additional 22,291 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 464.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 458,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,355,000 after purchasing an additional 377,150 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 378,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,555,000 after purchasing an additional 11,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 326,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period. 55.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IJT traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $137.29. The company had a trading volume of 6,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,678. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $135.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.60. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $102.64 and a 1 year high of $143.97. The firm has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.13.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.5237 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

