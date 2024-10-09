1,930 Shares in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Acquired by Bath Savings Trust Co

Bath Savings Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Otis Worldwide by 264.9% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 675.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5,720.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of OTIS stock opened at $101.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.23 and a beta of 1.03. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $73.32 and a 1-year high of $105.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $95.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.28.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 31.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 45.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.71.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Articles

