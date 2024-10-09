19,751 Shares in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Acquired by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,751 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,950,364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,097,665,000 after purchasing an additional 140,791 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,260,155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,396,000 after buying an additional 224,040 shares during the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 70.0% in the first quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP now owns 1,849,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,098,000 after acquiring an additional 761,356 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Twilio by 30.4% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,334,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,813,000 after acquiring an additional 311,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Twilio by 736.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,142,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,391 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

TWLO opened at $67.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.38 and a 200 day moving average of $59.70. The company has a current ratio of 5.57, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Twilio Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.86 and a 12 month high of $78.16. The firm has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.35.

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 14.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $83.00 price target (up from $77.00) on shares of Twilio in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Twilio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, June 14th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.52.

In other news, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total value of $120,712.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 157,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,548,236.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Twilio news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total value of $119,084.77. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 184,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,382,431.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,989 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total value of $120,712.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 157,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,548,236.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,394 shares of company stock worth $3,072,756 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

