2,060 Shares in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Bought by Kesler Norman & Wride LLC

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC bought a new position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,060 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $580,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Manhattan Associates by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Manhattan Associates by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 726 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Manhattan Associates by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Manhattan Associates by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 804 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 6,689 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,650,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. 98.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Manhattan Associates Price Performance

Shares of Manhattan Associates stock opened at $286.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.56 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $263.30 and its 200 day moving average is $242.75. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $182.97 and a 1 year high of $287.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Manhattan Associates ( NASDAQ:MANH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The software maker reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $265.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.83 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 84.54%. Manhattan Associates’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MANH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $257.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Manhattan Associates has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Manhattan Associates

In other Manhattan Associates news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.50, for a total transaction of $1,539,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,872,615.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates Profile

(Free Report)

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

Further Reading

