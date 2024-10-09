2,118 Shares in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Purchased by Objectivity Squared LLC

Objectivity Squared LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,118 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vima LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fairman Group LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Starbucks by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 330 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total transaction of $299,916.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,697,682.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp purchased 380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $91.50 per share, with a total value of $34,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,316,143. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total transaction of $299,916.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,697,682.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ SBUX traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $95.73. 706,490 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,595,426. The company has a market cap of $108.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $71.55 and a 12-month high of $107.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.74 and a 200 day moving average of $84.40.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.93. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.16% and a negative return on equity of 49.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SBUX shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Starbucks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $92.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on Starbucks from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.16.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

