22,985 Shares in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Purchased by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 22,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Get Industrial Logistics Properties Trust alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 18,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 7,413 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 839,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after purchasing an additional 9,382 shares during the last quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. raised its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 396,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 10,744 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. 49.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Trading Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ ILPT opened at $4.48 on Wednesday. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $2.21 and a 12 month high of $5.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.85 and a 200-day moving average of $4.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 5.09 and a quick ratio of 5.09. The company has a market cap of $294.93 million, a P/E ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.79.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.44%.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (Nasdaq: ILPT) is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on owning and leasing high quality distribution and logistics properties. As of December 31, 2023, ILPT's portfolio consisted of 411 properties containing approximately 60 million rentable square feet located in 39 states.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.