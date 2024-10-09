2,386 Shares in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Acquired by Aprio Wealth Management LLC

Aprio Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Sony Group in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sony Group by 259.2% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Sony Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

SONY stock opened at $95.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $117.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.66. Sony Group Co. has a twelve month low of $75.11 and a twelve month high of $100.88.

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. Sony Group had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 12.82%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sony Group Co. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

SONY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Daiwa America raised Sony Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.60.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

