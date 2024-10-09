2,422 Shares in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Bought by Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc.

Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,422 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Starbucks in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vima LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 498.2% during the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 335 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SBUX traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.93. The company had a trading volume of 553,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,594,896. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $71.55 and a 1 year high of $107.66. The company has a market cap of $108.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.40.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.93. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.16% and a negative return on equity of 49.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on SBUX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $118.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $81.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.16.

In other Starbucks news, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp purchased 380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $91.50 per share, for a total transaction of $34,770.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,316,143. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp purchased 380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $91.50 per share, with a total value of $34,770.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 36,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,316,143. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total value of $299,916.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,697,682.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

