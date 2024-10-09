2,628 Shares in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Purchased by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 35.3% during the second quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,741 shares in the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth $237,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 20,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,551,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX now owns 3,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Thornton Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth $545,000. 76.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MRK. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.42.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $108.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $274.81 billion, a PE ratio of 120.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $114.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.56. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $99.14 and a one year high of $134.63.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $16.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.87 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 40.69%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.06) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 342.22%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

